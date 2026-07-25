Startup Funding for the Regalia Americana Suits

3 years ago, I started TR's Sartorial. Before that, I spent 10 years passionately working in the menswear industry. I started my business with the intention of making America a more elegant and beautiful place using my expertise. However, two years ago I was placed under a non-compete which almost wiped out my business. By God's grace, I have survived, but in order to launch the hallmark of this business and the lifeblood of a more beautiful America.

This $5,000 will not only allow samples to be produced to show the world, but will allow for the completion of a studio from which the best menswear content will be released to the public, informing men of all ages and budgets on bringing about a more elegant and dignified America.

For more information on my distinctive yet timeless designs and my history in the industry, and to hopefully purchase your own, visit TRSartorial.com