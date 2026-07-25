Starting up fire camps to help firefighters!

When disaster strikes, first responders don't get the luxury of hesitation. They leave their own families behind to protect ours, working long days and sleepless nights in dangerous conditions. Firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and emergency personnel stand on the front lines through smoke, flames, exhaustion, and uncertainty, often with little more than determination and the support of their communities.





Fire camps become temporary homes during these emergencies, providing a place where crews can rest, eat, regroup, and prepare to head back into the fight. Every meal served, every bottle of water, every clean blanket, and every supply delivered helps keep these heroes going.





Today, we're asking our community to stand behind those who stand for us. Your donation will help provide essential supplies, meals, hydration, hygiene items, comfort items, and other critical resources for first responders and the fire camps that support them.





No contribution is too small. Together, we can remind these brave men and women that they are not facing these challenges alone. While they work tirelessly to protect our homes, neighborhoods, and loved ones, let's come together to protect and support them.





Thank you for helping us give back to those who give everything.