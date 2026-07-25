Starting School with no Car

Hello, my name is Tyler and my fiancé Rebecca is starting school soon. But after attending a funeral in her family we came back to so many car problems.





The break line on our car blew, with two flat tires and a broken heater core. We’ve loaned all we can from family and I work as many hours as I can.





I ask for your help, undoubtedly there are people deserving of your contribution more, but we would both be so grateful for anything you could spare. I can’t thank you enough for your help.