Starting Over With Faith, Determination, Purpose





fter experiencing significant personal loss, I have felt called to rebuild my life through faith, hard work, and service to others. The challenges I have faced have been deeply painful, and there have been many moments of uncertainty and grief. However, with the support of loved ones and my faith in God, I am determined to keep moving forward and build a better future. As a Christian man, I believe that even in difficult seasons, God can open new doors and create new opportunities. My goal is to start a small mobile diesel repair business that will allow me to provide for my family, serve my community, and create a stable future. The funds raised will help cover essential startup costs such as tools, equipment, insurance, and transportation. Every donation, prayer, and act of support means more than words can express as I work to turn this challenging chapter into a testimony of perseverance, faith, and new beginnings.



