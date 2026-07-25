Starting over from nothing.v

My name is Carlos Chivers, I'm here trying to seek funding, to help me get back on track, because August 27th of 2021 I got the phone call that no one wants to get. I lost my wife and daughter and a head-on collision that broke both of their necks and my grandson was in the car with several palsy he made it with a broken arm and broke leg. I wanted to give up on life, but I didn't. I lost my family my job my little small person to business my home and the custody of my grandson that we had custody of all in 2 weeks and I just need some help to get back on my feet it's been a rough road, and I will be grateful for the contribution and the help