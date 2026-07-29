Starting over from as a DV survivor

Hi everyone, my name is Tiffany Tagle. I am currently in an interesting situation. I have left everything that I have had except for my important documents for my son and I we are starting fresh and really trying to get our live maybe to normal and I would love if anyone could possibly help us while we’re struggling here. It’s been a long road and we have been trying to get out of our situation for three years from this person that has caused so much damage to us mentally and physically anything else. We really appreciate this website and even being offered like this opportunity. I just want my son to have a normal life. That’s not full stress and anger and frustration and just turmoil to have a blissful life would be something that I would love. Unfortunately, I have had a tough life and have never asked for handouts, but I have to do whatever it takes to help my son and I really get a leg up. Thank you. Everyone who is willing to help I appreciate all of you.