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Starting Over

Goal$8,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byCharla Smith-Brown

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charla Smith-Brown

Starting Over

Hi all, my name is Char. I’m a single mother of one. I am finally taking steps to rebuild my life after the loss of my husband, father of my child. After moving from Ontario to Ns in Cole harbour my husband passed away 2 weeks exactly after that . From there were been trying to navigate through life’s challenges and trying to get back to a stable place. I am determined to rebuild my life, provide a safe housing for us and get back in my feet 


i am a dedicated mother full time to my special need child. My extended family are not nearby to assist me , therefore I have to dedicate myself to raising my son full time. My goal is to raise some funds which will be used towards bills and debs that are pending g/owed and overdue; My longer timer goal and solution for this requests is also for the purchase for a product which I will use as an investment to start making money online for myself and son . This for me is my most important goal because I’m looking for door opener and a long term solution. I’ve been seeking assistance through the government as well for the time being but the system is set up in such an unfair manner, my family of two, we can’t benefit from it and it’s been an extremely challenging journey for me.


Thank you all for hearing my story and assist in anyway possible. If you are unable to contribute financially please feel free to share my story with friends/family. 


Sending much love and light.

Char

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