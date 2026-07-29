Starting over

Hi , I’m Rosie. I’m seeking to start my life over,& it’s been tough. I raised 6 children on my own. My life has been in survival mode my whole life. From drug addiction,to abusive relationships. By the grace of god,I’m now over 30 years clean,& have survived the abuse.. now that I’m single and my kids are all grown, I’m trying to start my life over. I was married at 15,& don’t have much of an education.i later got my GED,then went to community college,but wasn’t able to finish.. I need help getting funds to start over.. my vehicle registration is fixing to expire, in July 2026. I have a red light ticket costing $100.00 , & my insurance is due.. I am somewhat disabled due to an injury on my shoulder. I have done many jobs in my life,but I’m super burned out,& have filed for disability. I’m trying to learn some tech skills to work from home but don’t have a laptop. Which is why I’m asking for this amount.if I can buy a laptop, I can take some online classes to further my education. Please help! Thank you in advance,& may the lord bless everyone here!!