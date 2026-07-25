Need help relocating

My name is Amber, I really need help gathering funds to move my daughters and myself.





Just when we thought the nightmare was over, our monster was in prison and we started over. Have been doing great, healing great, living our best life not being held down and abused anymore.

Until about three weeks ago, the monster returned in the form of another person that was supposed to protect them.

Now we are stuck in this house with all those thoughts and memories of what was happening. I need to be able to get a new place for them to live and heal from this. I am a single mother with not alot of extra money or help, I thought I’d try this to see if the kindness of strangers could help us cross this bridge. Every dollar will go to our deposits, first month rent, utility transfers, etc.

Thank you in advance for anything you spare, even if it’s just a prayer for us.