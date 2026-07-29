Starting Over After Volunteering Abroad for 3Years

We (myself and four legged soul bestie Kai) have been on a long journey volunteering for 3 years abroad helping people in remote areas with natural healing, humanitarian services, and agricultural volunteer experiences. Beautiful cultures and genuine souls along the way have changed me for the better across three continents. However, I've applied for over 350+ positions with no success these last 2 years (virtual, in-person), only to be told I am over qualified, lack recent experience in the last 3 years, or because I am no longer younger than 30 years old. Now we have the chance to slow down and make new roots. Having sold everything with nothing to return to, this fundraiser will help get us back on our feet. Raising donations to show the government there are minimum required funds for housing during the school term is most important. Applying for a student work permit after receiving student visa will help the next phase getting back on my feet. The donations will assist in securing a year long dog friendly place near the university, his pet documentation and food, while I find 20hours + alotted for working students. Conversationally, I speak A2 Italian, B1 Spanish, and B2 French from high school and friends, with a USA four year biology and teaching degree plus a TEFL certification—I am dedicated to this educational opportunity. God willing classes begin in the fall with your donations and sincerely asking for your help...we deeply appreciate you considering us. Thank you everyone...Much love and hugs from us.