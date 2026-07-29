Starting Over After Domestic Violence and Hardship

I am currently rebuilding my life from the ground up after years of domestic violence, trauma, and financial instability.

I survived an abusive marriage that left me in fear for my safety and forced me to relocate multiple times to protect myself. After leaving that situation, I faced ongoing instability, financial hardship, and emotional trauma while trying to start over.

During this time, I experienced periods of homelessness, including sleeping in my car while still trying to work delivery jobs and stay afloat. The stress eventually became overwhelming, and I sought mental health treatment to stabilize and recover.

With support from a domestic violence program, I was able to secure housing, and I am now finally in an apartment of my own. I am deeply grateful for this step, but I am still starting over with very little.

I am currently a student studying cybersecurity and actively applying for remote work so I can rebuild stability and independence. Right now, I am struggling with basic living expenses such as utilities, internet, phone service, transportation, and essential household needs.

I am doing everything I can to move forward, but I am still in a very vulnerable stage of rebuilding my life.

Any support, no matter how small, would make a real difference in helping me regain stability. If you are unable to donate, sharing this would also help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.