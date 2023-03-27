Starting Our Indie Animation Studio

I’m a young adult artist and creator trying to turn something I’ve spent years building into a real animation project.





What started as me creating characters, drawing, writing stories, and making my own AU has grown far beyond what I originally imagined. I’ve already brought together voice actors and other creators who are willing to work with me to bring these characters and stories to life. We’re not just talking about making something someday. We’ve already started building it.





My goal is to take that first project and use it as the foundation for something bigger. I want to continue developing my AU while eventually creating more animations, stories, characters, and completely new projects. My dream is to build a small independent animation studio where I can keep creating and work alongside other artists and voice actors who are passionate about storytelling.





The difficult part is having the resources to make that dream possible. As a young independent creator, I don’t have access to a large production budget or a professional studio behind me. I’m starting with what I have and building from there.





Donations will help me purchase the equipment, software, recording tools, art supplies, and other resources needed to actually produce our animations. They can also help me compensate the voice actors and other creators who are putting their time and talent into the project.





I’ve already built the team. I’ve already started creating. Now I’m trying to give us the resources to take the next step.





Even a small donation can help move the project forward. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing the fundraiser is just as valuable because it helps us reach more people.





I’m still young, and I’m only at the beginning of this journey, but I want to see how far I can take it. Thank you for helping me turn something that started as drawings and ideas into something real.