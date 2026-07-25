Starting My Woodworking Business

I have a rare brain disorder called Arnold Chiari, and I've spent years working a job that keeps me away from home and from the work I'm called to do. I don't want to collect disability, I want to work, but on my own terms, with God leading the way.





I'm a skilled woodworker, and I want to start a Christian-based handcrafted woodworking business transforming old discarded wood into beautiful home furniture. Right now, I can't pursue this dream because work takes up all my time. I want to be home more than just to sleep. I want to wake up, feed my chickens, get my son off to school, and build a life that God can be proud of.





I've put this off for years, but I deeply believe God is calling me to take this leap of faith now. I have the skill, determination, and knowledge to make this work, I'm just asking for your help to get it off the ground. Your support would mean everything as I step into this next chapter.





Thank you for standing with me.