Starting My Nursing Career

Hello friends, family, and supporters,





I’m reaching out for help as I take the first step toward a career in nursing. My goal is to raise $600 to cover the cost of CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) training and certification.





For a long time, I’ve wanted a career where I can make a real difference in people’s lives. Becoming a CNA is the foundation of that journey and will allow me to gain hands-on experience caring for others while building toward my long-term nursing goals.





Like many people pursuing a new career path, finances have become a hurdle. The funds raised will go directly toward tuition, fees, and the costs associated with completing CNA school.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to earning my certification and beginning a career dedicated to helping others. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in me and supporting my future. I’m excited for this next chapter and grateful for everyone who helps make it possible.





With gratitude,





Chris Majic



