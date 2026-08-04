Starting My Independent Media Channel

I've spent years researching and discussing the issues that matter most to me, working to help people find reliable sources and cut through misinformation. Now I'm ready to launch my own channel to share what I've learned with a wider audience.





I'm raising funds to cover startup costs and living expenses as I get this project off the ground. Your support would mean so much as I work to build something I believe in. I have spent countless hours doing what I can and I need to do more to fill in the crucial gaps that I see are missing out here. Time is of the essence and I just can’t wait for someone else to do it, anymore, but I also can’t step away from work to do it. I’m asking you to help me fill in that gap so I can help Americans understand what is being done to all of us. Thank you for looking, reading, sharing and helping me in any way you can. Let’s do this!