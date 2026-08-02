Starting My Electrical Supplies Shop

I've spent many years in the electrical supplies industry, working for different wholesalers. It's always been my dream to start my own business. I've been working from home for the past year, and while it started okay, this year has been very difficult, I'm barely able to cover my bills.





Now I'm ready to take the next step and open a shop in my area doing electrical supplies. To make this happen, I need to cover several costs: securing the shop space, installing shelving, setting up a POS system, and purchasing stock to get started.





I would really appreciate your support in helping me turn this dream into reality. Thank you for standing with me.