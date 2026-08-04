Starting My Career With Faith and Hope

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.





My name is Nicole, and by God's grace I recently earned my bachelor's degree in Communications and a minor in Mass media from the University of Central Florida. This milestone was years in the making, filled with long nights, hard work, and many prayers. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunities God has given me and for everyone who helped me along the way.





Like many college graduates, I financed my education through student loans. Today, I begin post grad with nearly $32,000 in student debt. While I am fully committed to repaying these loans through my own hard work, I also was moved to post this.





This fundraiser is not created out of entitlement or expectation. It is simply an opportunity for anyone who feels led to help lighten the financial burden as I begin my career and continue pursuing the purpose God has placed on my life.





Every gift, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my student loan balance. If you're unable to give, I would be incredibly grateful for your prayers as I step into this next chapter.





Thank you for your generosity, encouragement, and for believing in my future. I pray that God blesses you abundantly for the kindness you show to others.





"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11