Starting My Business and Car Repairs

I'm raising money to get my business off the ground and to repair my car, which I need for my business to operate. I also need help securing a place to live as I work to make my business sustainable and keep it going. This fundraiser is for my business startup costs, car repairs, and housing, nothing else. I've worked hard to get here, and I'm asking for support from people who believe in what I'm building. Thank you for standing with me. Prayers Along The Way 🙏🏾