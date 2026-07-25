Starting life Over





Hello, my name is Brenda.

I am humbly asking for your support as I work to rebuild my life and create a stable future. I am currently attending school while working toward becoming financially independent again. My dream is to rebuild my businesses, secure safe housing, and one day give back by helping others who are facing difficult times.

Right now, I need assistance with basic living expenses, housing, and the resources needed to get back on my feet. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to a new beginning. If you are unable to give, sharing my fundraiser with others would be a wonderful blessing.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in second chances. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can express.

May you be blessed for the compassion you show to others.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Brenda



