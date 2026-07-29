Starting from zero!

Hello!

my name is Christian,

im looking to raise 1000 to cover the recent unexpected expenses I’ve had to pay due to my ac going out and my bills piling up following the fix.

ive been working hard to get back in the positive but the past few weeks have been extra hard. Im looking for any help!

I was recently let go from my job due to the doors closing permanently and suddenly. I struggle to make ends meet even budgeting and working 40+ hours a week while also trying save. By the grace of god I got a job at Publix and I’m set to start soon but I don’t how I’m going to survive the next week or so in the negative, without any help my overdraft fees will stack up and I will end up paying my whole first check to cover that. Any help is greatly appreciated and I will give updates as I slowly build myself back up!