Starting Fresh: Help Me Launch My Clothing Line

I'm 43 years old, and I'm working hard to build a better life. I got out of prison on December 4th, and I've been committed to staying on the right path. I earned 78 certificates while inside and I'm determined to do the right thing.





I was working steadily, but when I transferred my job to be with someone, things fell apart. I lost that job and ended up living on the streets for two and a half months. That's when I came up with an idea: starting my own clothing line.





I've never asked for help before, and I'm not asking lightly now. This clothing line is my way forward, a real business I can build with my own hands. I won't do anything that puts me back in the system. I'm committed to being a better version of myself.





I'm asking for a little help to get started. Whatever you can give, I'm grateful and thankful. Thank you for believing in me.