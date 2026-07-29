Starting America First Businesses in Oregon

Hello. My Name is Wes Drogt (Liberty Oregon on X) and I've watched our beautiful state get hammered by out-of-control policies, sky-high costs, and big corporate chains that rake in millions and receive millions more in state and general grants while giving scraps to local causes and shipping opportunities elsewhere. Enough is enough!





I would like to start Oregon's first true America-First retail store right here in the metro area. This won't be another generic retail shop. We'll:





- Create real jobs for Oregonians who put America first

- Keep prices low so families can actually afford what they need

- Donate to local Oregon causes and help rebuild a small business infrastructure

- Support veterans & American families in need

- Empower leaders that support policies that benefit all Oregonians and Americans, not just a select few.





This is a for-profit business with a mission: Prove that America-First values work. We'll compete head-on with the competition by being better — more transparent, more patriotic, and actually giving back to the community that supports us.









This isn't just a store. It's a statement that Oregon can still be great when we put America and our own communities first. No more watching good money leave the state, and resources go to people trying to destroy our country. If you're tired of the same old broken system and want to see a business that actually delivers value and gives back, join me.

Every donation — $5, $50, or $500 — gets us closer to opening and making a real difference.





God bless America, God bless Oregon, and thank you for standing with me.





Wes Drogt

@TaryxShadow on X

Oregon Proud | America First