Starting a new career

Hello, I am Joshua and I am still in the beginning stages of starting my career as a Licensed Massage Therapist. I finished my schooling last year and while the school is paid off, I fell behind on my other debts (some are medical, the rest is personal debt that accrued over time), I also had the unfortunate luck of losing my car due to getting hit by a deer and totaled my car, insurance wasn’t much help. I don’t know if this will even work but I’m trying to best I can to survive and it’s just been a struggle. Any little bit would be tremendous help. Thank you in advance.