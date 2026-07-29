Starting a family

i have learned that my wife is pregnant with my first child. I’m very excited but also very scared as well because at this moment we are struggling to make ends meet. I fear not being able to provide everything that the child will need beside unconditional love and guidance. I can’t let my child suffer. Being able to get a head start on the things he/she will need be a be relief such as diapers, wipes, clothing, formula, and etc. right now everything financially goes towards rent, utilities, food, and gas. If anyone is willing and can help anything would appreciated even just a prayer.