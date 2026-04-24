Starting a Church

I'm beginning a journey in Omnistic theological education to deepen my understanding of faith and prepare for community ministry. My goal is to create a welcoming spiritual community that honors wisdom from many traditions and serves people from all walks of life.

I'm raising funds to help with tuition, books, technology, and ministry development. If you'd like to support this mission, any contribution or share would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for being part of this journey! ❤️



