Start up for a run from home business

I always wanted to get a job so I’d be able to afford the things i need without having to look up to people hoping they can do what I hope I live in a small apartment with my roommate and we are forced to move but I don’t want all the expenses to just be put on them I’m not asking a lot and little goes a long way so even by shearing this it would help so much so I can do my dream and be able to start my own at home business so I can feel happy and more comfortable do what I love most.