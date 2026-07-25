Start Tailoring Business,and Sewing Training Cente

My name is Grace Mawondo, and I am raising funds to start a tailoring business and open a sewing training center in Kenya. My dream is to help myself and empower women and young people by teaching practical sewing skills. Your support will help me buy sewing machines, fabrics, and other equipment, rent a workspace, and create job opportunities. Every donation, no matter the amount, will bring me closer to achieving this dream. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. May God bless you.