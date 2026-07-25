start new life with ur help

Hello, my name is Sardor, and I am asking for help during one of the hardest periods of my life.

I am originally from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, but I had to choose Turkey as my location because my country is not available on this platform.

After going through a difficult divorce, I found myself overwhelmed with debt. I have several bank loans and microloans, and despite working full-time, my salary is no longer enough to cover my monthly payments and basic living expenses. Every month I fall further behind, and I don't know how to get out of this situation on my own.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I am simply asking for a chance to start over and become financially stable again. Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward paying off my debts and helping me rebuild my life.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness gives me hope that I can get through this difficult chapter of my life.