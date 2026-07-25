Start a Worker's Guild

Corporations have structured themselves to dump liability on the worker. We are disenfranchised, deactivated, disempowered, disqualified, and anything else they can think of. We are tired of it, and we want our human rights that Congress has not allowed us by refusing to ratify the International Treaty on Human Rights. Unions no longer work for us. The perfect answer is to start a Workers Guild. We need donations to start. No donation is too small. Every dollar contributed will help us establish a Guild for sll workers, not just employees. We can be freelancers, gig woekwes, independent contractors, small business owners. This how Hollywood became so successful with well paid workers. and we are going to follow the same program. So, let's get started! Contribute whatever you can afford,