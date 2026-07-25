Start a new career

I started this fundraiser because I want to make money for my family. I wanna become a twitch streamer and a youtuber, and I need a camera, a light, and a laptop for it. I don't want to sound like I'm just a spoiled and want everything. I want my family to be happy with me. I want to give some of the money to my parents for their job or what ever they want and need. Please help.

Thank you.