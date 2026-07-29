Start a family with my wife

So here's the situation, I'm in a lesbian relationship and we want to have a babies of our own like you know the way they do it these days so the babies can come from the two of us and this is something that cost quite a bit and this is also something we really want as we are willing and ready to be parents cause we been talking about it for quite some time and a friend told me about this site to try and maybe get some help so I thought that I would try my luck and take a chance and see if maybe there's someone or you know a couple of someone's to help make this happen for us ... So I'm really just needing the donations to help us have a babies so we can be blessed with a babies girl or boi it don't matter to us we just want it to happen. Thank you for listening and reading this part of my campaign story and I really don't know what else to say cause I'm knew to all this and I really don't even know if I'm doing this right but I hope it gets to my point and y'all understand where it is I'm coming from .