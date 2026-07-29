Starlight and You A Romantic Feature Film





Starlight and You exists because so many people are quietly carrying the same truth: love is not easy, healing is not linear, and second chances often come after the hardest moments of life.





This film was created from that space, where heartbreak, uncertainty, and hope all collide. It tells the story of real people trying to trust again, trying to rebuild, and trying to believe that connection is still possible even after loss.

We are making this film independently because these are the stories that often don’t get told honestly. Stories that don’t pretend life is perfect, but instead reflect what people are actually living through.





Our community needs Starlight and You because we are living in a time where isolation, fear, and emotional disconnection are real, and growing. This story is a reminder that healing doesn’t happen alone, and that love, friendship, and human connection still matter.

This is not just a film.

It’s a message to anyone who has ever questioned if they’re allowed to start again:

You are.

That’s why Starlight and You is being made.