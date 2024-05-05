Star Rehoming & Training Fund

This fundraiser is for Rita and Star, (rescued from the Long Beach Shelter in 2023), to cover the cost to transfer Star to Working Dogs of Nevada, (or another similar rescue organization), where she will be provided with an environment and professional training she desperately needs so that she can be placed in an appropriate and permanent “forever” home.

Star’s original 2022 Shelter Facebook page description read: "Stunning, four-year-old Star certainly shines brightly in our eyes! She's been with us since June & is eager to find her forever home. She's super smart & treat motivated, ready to learn whatever commands you'd like to teach her. She enjoys affection & LOVES to play. She is energetic & will need regular walks & playtimes, but doesn't have the wild, crazy energy of a young pup (Experience with this breed is a plus)."

STAR was originally brought to the Long Beach Shelter and subsequently transferred to the SPCALA facility in January 2022. She was at the SPCA-LA facility until she was adopted to a family with children in early June 2022. Unfortunately, she was returned to the Long Beach SPCALA facility soon after on June 14, 2022; and then transferred back to LBACS on July 6, 2022, for behavior/bite where she remained until her situation became dire at the end of November 2022.

Although there were a couple staff members that got her out every day to pay ball, Star was no longer the happy go lucky dog that entered the shelter nearly 12 months prior. Star’s lengthy confinement to a small kennel had taken a toll on her mental health. Rita saw her post on Facebook and went to meet her at the shelter. Star’s predicament tugged on Rita’s heartstrings, and she recognized that time was of the essence.

Rita has fostered and rehabilitated many troubled dogs over the past few decades, but she is in over her head with Star. Rita is a disabled senior who over-estimated her ability to help Star heal and recover from her trauma due to her lengthy stay at the shelter. Star will run up on people, will bark and stare. She presents as threatening and frightens people. She reacts to all people and all animals; Unfortunately, within the last year Rita ended up in a wheelchair due to worsening health conditions and may need to enter a care facility. Her main concern if first seeing that Star gets into a new home.

Rita says “Star is super sweet and gentle with me. She tiptoes into my room in the morning to wake me up. She is always careful around me and has never even stepped on my foot. It's like she knows I am disabled, and she respects my space. I have never in my life seen a dog so easy to crate. I leave the door off, and she goes in and naps throughout the day. I love her so much. She is so loyal and so kind to me. It seems like she is "doing her job" and protecting us. I might need to go into a nursing home for a while and I am afraid what will become of Star since I have nobody to come in and care for her. Please help. I feel like I failed her, and I am heart broken.”

Star is VERY treat-motivated and easily learned down, sit, brush, wait at the door, hungry (she goes to her bowl and sits). A trainer came by to do an initial behavior evaluation and used ball play to get warmed up to her. Within 10 minutes the trainer was petting her. The trainer feels Star is exhibiting anxiety and defensive behaviors and needs to develop more confidence. Star needs a competent handler, (preferably with GSD experience); she needs a job and structure. Unfortunately, Rita was unable to afford continued additional sessions and poor Star is not receiving the training and exercise she needs.

Rita has put out several pleas for help but has been unable to get the assistance she needs to get Star to the point where she is adoptable. Finally, Rita found an organization willing to help with Star’s rehabilitation and training, Working Dogs of Nevada Rescue, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated specifically to dogs with behavioral issues. However, there is a significant cost for the training program. Thus, we are fundraising to transfer Star to Working Dogs of Nevada, (or another similar rescue organization), where she will receive the professional training she desperately needs.

Please donate or share this Give Send Go to help Star receive the opportunity to find an appropriate and permanent “forever” home.



