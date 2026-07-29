Stanley Family Adoption

Hello everyone!

The Stanley family has started the process of adopting a baby! Adoption is something that both of us have felt led to do since before we were married, and recently we have been blessed by the Lord to be surrounded by Godly families that have assisted us in beginning this journey. Through our Church, we were introduced to Lifeline Adoption Agency, which is where we have chosen to begin the process of domestic adoption.

We are currently in the process of completing our Home Study as of December 2025. We are hoping to complete our home study before we move in May of 2026. After our home study is complete, the average wait time is 2-3 years. Most of the cost for our adoption will come after we complete our home study. The average wait time for the placement of a child is 2 to 3 years; however, we are eligible for adoption as soon as our home study is completed and our family profile is done.

We are blessed to be given the opportunity to adopt and request that you pray for our family that we will do God’s will throughout this process.

With love,

The Stanley Family

James 1:27