Support Florida Veteran for Standing his Ground

A Florida dad and Iraq combat veteran has been wrongfully charged with attempted murder after shooting and injuring an intruder who had been stealing from the property.
Josh Huston was released Thursday after being jailed for shooting a suspect who had trespassed around 2 a.m. onto property he owns adjacent to his home, where his wife and two children were asleep at the time.
A source close to the case says Huston was armed due to recent theft at their home and opened fire after seeing a shiny metal object carried by the suspect, who initially provided a false name to police.
Florida Department of Correction’s FCIC public access system shows that the intruder, Myrick Brock Hamilton, is a wanted person who was in prison from March 15, 2018 until his released May 31, 2021 for charges including but not limited to: multiple counts of grand theft, burglary of an occupied dwelling, trafficking in stolen property, and selling/manufacturing or delivering meth.
In a clear case of "Stand your ground" defense, Huston is being persecuted for his advocacy against corruption in his community.
His family is in desperate need of support to pay for his upcoming legal battle and to cover costs for rent and food.
The truth shall prevail. I’m sorry your family is being harassed by Ron DeSantis’ government. Karma is real.
You and your family are in our prayers, God Bless you and yours. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE, OUR FAMILY APPRECIATES YOUR SACRIFICE FOR OUR FREEDOMS
Wishing you a NOT guilty, you have every U.S. right to protect your family and property. You are the victim!
Sorry you have to fight this battle but I feel like maybe you were meant to do this. Maybe there’s more to expose and it will make a huge difference in others’ lives too. Could be a leader and fighter was needed in this time & season. God is a planner.
Praying for you .
Florida is a dangerous State, in more ways than one.
Praying for you, bro.
Keep your spirits high soldier!! You are a hero to this country and the family you rightfully protected!! Hope this donation does a little something to help! God bless!
Christina and I are keeping you, Tiffany and the children in our prayers!
Stay strong brother and justice will prevail!
Praying for you brother. Hang in there
May 9th, 2023
After discovering impermissible adversarial conflict of interest with the attorney appointed through USCCA, we replaced him with a local defense attorney. This evidently upset the District Attorney because she immediately enhanced his charge as retaliation. Don't forget they thought they could get away with concealing the perpetrator's knife, as well as any other Brady Law violations, so these tactics are expected.
To further observe the malicious tactics and intent, social media trolls associated with the Florida's governor's foreign registered agent propagandist are pushing the false narrative hard (their shameless behavior is well documented). All they have are the initial false reporting put out from the sheriff's office and local news. Myrick Hamilton is still in jail from his February arrest for felony burglary/larceny from the items he stole from our property. See the knife, wound and other accurate information for yourself on my facebook profile:
https://www.facebook.com/tiffanylynn.huston
Remember, "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." - MLK
We continue to fight this gross miscarriage of justice.
April 10th, 2023
I have received more body cam footage from the sheriff's office per my records request. These videos provide the details leading up to tracking down Myrick Brock Hamilton after he was shot, where he was located in an abandoned house on an adjacent property (he had been illegally squatting), in the middle of the woods. He at first laid on Josh's stolen cot, bleeding on it, and then hid below the floorboards when deputies announced their presence. Fire/Rescue had to cut the floor to extract Hamilton. As he was lifted out and stripped down to his underwear to be strapped on a stretcher, the only visible wound was to his right bicep.
Most alarmingly is the discovery of exculpatory evidence that seems to have been deliberately concealed from reports and the public - the discovery that Hamilton was armed with a razor knife that was attached to his right pocket. Body cam footage shows his pockets being emptied and confirmation that the razor knife was his. He had a concealed weapon on him - as a former convicted felon and in the process of committing crimes on our property (charged with misdemeanor trespassing, felony burglary and felony larceny).
Last week, there was a fatal shooting in Navarre. The property where this occurred is where Hamilton was living in a tent when he was arrested back in February for stealing our stuff (he's still in jail). People have been living in tents on this property where the residence was being used as a meth lab and burned down. Neighbors report drugs and prostitution found at that property, and experience recurring theft...and yet, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office hardly does anything about it. I'm really trying to understand why these dangerous criminals keep walking the streets, killing each other and others in our community with their crime and drugs. Discovery has now been moved to June. Meanwhile, the truth continues to shine bright on our side!
Regards,
Tiffany
March 3rd, 2023
Several weeks ago, I did a records request with our sheriff's office to provide anything they could related to Josh's case. In mid February, I received dozens of photos from the November 7 incident, to include photos taken at the abandoned house our perp Myrick Brock Hamilton was squatting in and ran to after being shot. Lo and behold, many of our stolen items out of our RV were in those photos that he had been using. I filed a report regarding the theft, and Deputy Jacob Boyd - who by the way should be recognized for his outstanding service and commitment to helping us - coordinated to have us visit the house to retrieve our items. Hamilton was charged with felony burglary and felony larceny, and during the execution of his arrest warrant, acquired another felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. Romi White of South Santa Rosa News reported on this and explored it further on her show, starting around the 47 minute mark.
We aren't backing down from this fight.
Thank you for your continued support,
Tiffany
February 8th, 2023
On February 7, South Santa Rosa News reported that Myrick Brock Hamilton entered a not guilty plea in his trespassing case - this is regarding our property where he was shot back on November 7. Despite providing false information to police about his identity during the investigation, Hamilton has only been charged for trespassing and not providing false information to law enforcement. He is seeking a jury trial.
I wrote an op-ed for the Washington Press, and included links (dark blue in color - they might be hard to distinguish on your screen) and images to the details of Josh's case. Remember how in the movie the Matrix, the red pill and blue pill represent a choice between the willingness to learn a potentially unsettling or life-changing truth by taking the red pill or remaining in the contented experience of ordinary reality with the blue pill?
We chose the red pill. We were not prepared for this.
February 4th, 2023
On January 29, Romi White of South Santa Rosa News was reporting on scene at a drug related incident in our community. This is yet another drug related report out of the same area our perpetrator, Myrick Brock Hamilton, is known to live. Beginning around the 7:50 minute mark, bystanders who know Hamilton and his brothers are heard saying, "the Hamilton brothers keep trying to kill him...they busted down his door...roughing him up".
Those two brothers are currently both out on bond for various charges, and are still reported to be terrorizing our community. There's a third brother, who was recently arrested with multiple drugs in his possession. That's three brothers all arrested within a month...interestingly enough, Hamilton has yet to be charged for lying about his identity to the sheriff's deputies when they located him after he was shot. There is also the theft that has yet to be addressed, as not a single member of law enforcement seemed to care enough to pursue it.
The 2022 Florida Statutes (including Special Session A)
Title XLVI
CRIMES
Chapter 843
843.03 Obstruction by disguised person.—Whoever in any manner disguises himself or herself with intent to obstruct the due execution of the law, or with the intent to intimidate, hinder, or interrupt any officer, beverage enforcement agent, or other person in the legal performance of his or her duty or the exercise of his or her rights under the constitution or laws of this state, whether such intent is effected or not, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
History.—s. 19, ch. 1637, 1868; RS 2582; GS 3502; RGS 5387; CGL 7526; s. 1, ch. 63-433; s. 1036, ch. 71-136; s. 1336, ch. 97-102.
January 12th, 2023
The state attorney's office has reversed its course on bringing the charge for trespassing on our property against Myrick Brock Hamilton, shortly after announcing that it would not seek the charge. Hamilton was arrested on January 6, booked and quickly released for a trespassing charge, which was verified by Romi White of South Santa Rosa News as an arrest for trespassing on our property the night he was shot.
Josh and I believe in truth to power, and the truth is on our side.
January 7th, 2023
On January 4, Romi White of South Santa Rosa News reported that the state will not prosecute Hamilton for trespassing on our property - which at the minimum he certainly is guilty of. Additionally, she reported on the unusual circumstances behind Hamilton's potential deal made to lie against my husband to have his former charges dropped - she is the only reporter accurately reporting on this case. Several weeks ago, Hamilton's mother had been telling people that the offer had been made to drop his former charges and potential new charges from Josh's case, and this is proving to be true. Coincidentally, Romi is simultaneously reporting on Hamilton's brother who was recently arrested in a fentanyl drug bust.
Here is the Florida Statute that applies to Josh's Stand Your Ground defense - it does not just apply to inside of your residence:
776.012 Use or threatened use of force in defense of person
(2) A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony. A person who uses or threatens to use deadly force in accordance with this subsection does not have a duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground if the person using or threatening to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be.
An openly politically biased prosecutor (vocal about his negative perception of democrats) has been assigned to the case. Because I was one of the campaign managers for Rebekah Jones - the democratic opponent to Matt Gaetz - it will be discovered if this is by design.
Thank you for your continued support,
Tiffany
December 10th, 2022
It's been a month since the incident and I wanted to share an update. My family and I have enormous gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received, and we can't thank everyone enough. We are navigating each day as it comes...
Josh has retained a criminal defense attorney, and is confident that he is in good hands; he has entered a not guilty plea.
On December 1, Romi White of South Santa Rosa News reported the news that Myrick Brock Hamilton left the hospital in Okaloosa county the day before, where he had been in treatment for his injuries. This had red flags all over it - he not only had an active felony warrant, but he committed another arrestable offense by lying about his identity when Santa Rosa Sheriff's deputies found him after the shooting. A tip to Crime Stoppers had him apprehended by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office later that day. He was transferred to Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office, where he was released shortly after he was booked. Romi reported his release the next morning. She is actually doing a lot of digging into not just Josh's case, but other recent cases that were proven to be mishandled.
Romi reports that a tipster informed her that Myrick's mother was telling people that he had been approached by investigators and told that if he testified against Josh, then his warrant would go away - that Myrick was facing up to 3 or 4 years in prison. If true, this is crazy. It isn't unreasonable to wonder how he was able to get released on a ROR bond with that warrant. Coincidentally, the arresting deputy in the case from which Myrick had an active felony warrant was recently arrested and terminated from his job - the fourth Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office employee to be arrested this year. There's an interesting blog covering some of those shenanigans - Conjuring Justice.
Community members stand with us as they show their concern with how this man has continued to walk free despite his extensive criminal record and history of theft in the local area - which he continued to do even with an active felony warrant (related to theft). Families who have also been terrorized by this man, as well as being victims of theft of their property, have begun to come forward and share their stories. We can't thank them enough for their courage for speaking up!
A discovery hearing is set for February. In the meantime, we are embracing the spirit of the holidays together as a family, and continue to work on our necessary healing from this traumatic event.
Warmest regards,
Tiffany
