Support Florida Veteran for Standing his Ground

A Florida dad and Iraq combat veteran has been wrongfully charged with attempted murder after shooting and injuring an intruder who had been stealing from the property.



Josh Huston was released Thursday after being jailed for shooting a suspect who had trespassed around 2 a.m. onto property he owns adjacent to his home, where his wife and two children were asleep at the time.

A source close to the case says Huston was armed due to recent theft at their home and opened fire after seeing a shiny metal object carried by the suspect, who initially provided a false name to police.

Florida Department of Correction’s FCIC public access system shows that the intruder, Myrick Brock Hamilton, is a wanted person who was in prison from March 15, 2018 until his released May 31, 2021 for charges including but not limited to: multiple counts of grand theft, burglary of an occupied dwelling, trafficking in stolen property, and selling/manufacturing or delivering meth.

In a clear case of "Stand your ground" defense, Huston is being persecuted for his advocacy against corruption in his community.



His family is in desperate need of support to pay for his upcoming legal battle and to cover costs for rent and food.