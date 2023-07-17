1st Amendment Stand with the Stylist

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $1,545
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Geiger
Support Christine Geiger: Defending Freedom & Faith in Traverse City
My name is Christine Geiger, and I’m standing strong for the First Amendment — freedom of speech, religion, and conscience — in a place where those values are under attack.
I’ve been targeted for speaking out and standing firm in my beliefs. In liberal Traverse City, Michigan, that stance comes with a price. It’s affected my business, my reputation, and my livelihood — but not my will to keep fighting.
I’m asking for your support — not just to help me keep my doors open, but to help send a message that we won’t be silenced for living by our values.
Your donation helps me:
• Keep my business running despite backlash
• Stand firm in legal and public battles over freedom of speech
• Be a voice for others who feel they can’t speak up
If you believe in faith, freedom, and truth, I ask you to stand with me today. No amount is too small. Every dollar is a declaration that we still have the right to speak, believe, and live freely.
[Link to GiveSendGo]
Thank you — and God bless you.
— Christine
Enjoy it every which way but Sunday. xoxo
I'm so sorry for what you're going through Praying for you. Thank you for standing up so bravely. God bless you 🙏
Thank you for standing up for your rights.
Your courage to say "No" to the mentally ill gives them the only hope they will ever have to deal with the horrible gender propaganda forced on them. Thank you.
There are 2 genders, a man and a woman or a boy and a girl. That's it. Anything else is complete . I will never give into the gaslighting or any of the communist mantra. I believe in the United States Constitution and the teachings of the Bible. Thank you for your courage. I am proud to support you.
Thanks for the haircut. Freedom !!!
Thank you Christine for standing up for free speech and common sense. I can only imagine what will happen if I say “Women don’t have penises.” “The emperor has no clothes.” ‘’Men can’t get pregnant.” Prayers for you! Thank you Heather for your leadership and throwing your support to Christen in a such loving and sharing way, giving us all a place to “Stand with the Stylist!
So proud to know there are businesses standing against the madness. Thank you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.