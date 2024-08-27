Stand with Massie & Her Civil Rights

On the evening of Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, Rebekah Massie and her 10-year-old daughter went to the Surprise City Council meeting together.

During the "Call to the Public" portion of the meeting, Massie spoke out and addressed the mayor and city council members about a motion they made earlier during the meeting to give the city attorney, Robert Wingo, a salary increase.

Public speakers in Surprise are given a total of 3 minutes to express their viewpoints. With somewhere between 45-60 seconds left to speak, Massie was interrupted by Surprise Mayor, Skip Hall, and was accused of letting charges or lodging a complaint against members of city staff and/or city officials. Hall continues on to say that Massie was violating the rules she agreed to when signing up to speak.

There were a few minutes where Hall and Massie went back and forth on said rules, including Massie informing the mayor these rules were unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment. Those moments of debate were fleeting, however, and wound up ending the city council meeting with an arrest of Massie.

This campaign is to help me, Rebekah Massie, in any financial expenses necessary to cover legal costs and anything else my family will need as we progress through any legal action we'll need to face or take in the aftermath of this incident, as well as any other unforeseen expenses or costs. These are very uncharted waters for us, so to those who do feel inclined to give, we sincerely appreciate it and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.