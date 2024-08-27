Stand with Massie & Her Civil Rights

Raised:
USD $8,284
On the evening of Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, Rebekah Massie and her 10-year-old daughter went to the Surprise City Council meeting together.
During the "Call to the Public" portion of the meeting, Massie spoke out and addressed the mayor and city council members about a motion they made earlier during the meeting to give the city attorney, Robert Wingo, a salary increase.
Public speakers in Surprise are given a total of 3 minutes to express their viewpoints. With somewhere between 45-60 seconds left to speak, Massie was interrupted by Surprise Mayor, Skip Hall, and was accused of letting charges or lodging a complaint against members of city staff and/or city officials. Hall continues on to say that Massie was violating the rules she agreed to when signing up to speak.
There were a few minutes where Hall and Massie went back and forth on said rules, including Massie informing the mayor these rules were unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment. Those moments of debate were fleeting, however, and wound up ending the city council meeting with an arrest of Massie.
This campaign is to help me, Rebekah Massie, in any financial expenses necessary to cover legal costs and anything else my family will need as we progress through any legal action we'll need to face or take in the aftermath of this incident, as well as any other unforeseen expenses or costs. These are very uncharted waters for us, so to those who do feel inclined to give, we sincerely appreciate it and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
I hope you can turn this transgression of your rights into a positive event that can change our country for the better. Never let bullies get away with being bullies. I am horrified that something like that happened in front of your daughter. I have a 10 year old and commend your bravery in the face of tyrants.
Insane to watch this happen and I’m praying you get your day in court and the compensation to help further educate others on their own rights! I feel for your daughter and family; stay strong!!
Live Free.
Kick their till they cry then kick them some more.
Get em girl!
Keep fighting the good fight!
I hope your stand shows the surprise city council they can be held accountable!
Now that the Chevron doctrine has been overturned, "petty tyrants" are no longer allowed to make up their own rules. It looks like this city council may be going to find out the hard way.
fight the good fight, girl!! we're with ya!!
These are very serious crimes that have been committed against you. Title 18, U.S.C., Section 242 Under color of law
Unconditional actions are unforgivable.
August 27th, 2024
As an American, it’s my right to speak out to keep the local government accountable. And as a mom, it’s my obligation to set a good example and stand up for our fundamental rights — like the right of free speech — when they’re threatened. That’s the lesson I wanted to show my daughter. And now, it’s the lesson I am determined to show the City of Surprise, Arizona.
I am now represented by Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which is planning to file a lawsuit on my behalf. My criminal defense attorney is Bret Royle of Feldman & Royle. Please direct all media inquiries to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression at media@thefire.org
