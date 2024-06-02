Stand With Sgt Keely

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $16,115
Campaign funds will be received by Jamie Dickinson
Detective/Sergeant Keely is a decorated MSP Trooper and a 25 year veteran of the Michigan State Police. He has been assigned to the Emergency Support Team for 10 years and was given a life saving award for bravery after being shot in the chest while saving the life of a hostage. He is also a member of the US Marshall's Task Force and has successfully taken hundreds of violent criminals off the streets, without incident. On Tuesday, May 28th Sgt. Keely was charged with Second Degree Murder and Manslaughter after an accident involving an individual with a long criminal history ran from police while they were trying to apprehend him for outstanding warrants.
Sgt. Keely has been abandoned by the administration he served for over 25 years. He was unlawfully denied pay and his family has lost their health insurance benefits.
It's our turn to defend those who put their lives on the line every single day to serve and protect our communities. Please consider donating to Brian and his family as they begin a very long road of legal expenses, lost wages, and unimaginable stress. We stand with Keely, not behind him, but next to him.
Standing with you
So, sorry! Our family is going through a similar situation. God Bless our men and women in blue!
Brian. You have our support. You have always placed yourself in harms way to protect others.
We pray the political pressures do not make the decisions of the court. We pray for strength and safety for your families. We are so sorry this is happening.
We are deeply sorry that this has happened to you. Good wishes for a positive outcome for you and your loved ones.
We are with you Brian
As a long time retiree, I feel you represent the best of MSP.
Very sorry to learn of this. We support you and are thinking of you, Brian, you deserve none of this. Hang in there, Deb and Randy
Praying for you, Brian
Fear not for I am with you. Isiah 41
