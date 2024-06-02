Stand With Sgt Keely

Detective/Sergeant Keely is a decorated MSP Trooper and a 25 year veteran of the Michigan State Police. He has been assigned to the Emergency Support Team for 10 years and was given a life saving award for bravery after being shot in the chest while saving the life of a hostage. He is also a member of the US Marshall's Task Force and has successfully taken hundreds of violent criminals off the streets, without incident. On Tuesday, May 28th Sgt. Keely was charged with Second Degree Murder and Manslaughter after an accident involving an individual with a long criminal history ran from police while they were trying to apprehend him for outstanding warrants.

Sgt. Keely has been abandoned by the administration he served for over 25 years. He was unlawfully denied pay and his family has lost their health insurance benefits.

It's our turn to defend those who put their lives on the line every single day to serve and protect our communities. Please consider donating to Brian and his family as they begin a very long road of legal expenses, lost wages, and unimaginable stress. We stand with Keely, not behind him, but next to him.

