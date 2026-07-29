Stand with Amy for Truth and Justice





My name is Amy, and I am (was) an Acute medicine and medical emergency nursing assistant at the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire













I had an unblemished record, no complaints, and always treated my patients with professionalism and respect in the seven years that I worked there. Building up my skills and knowledge and being very well-known amongst my peers working with many different teams. My work was never questioned, and I gave everything to my role.





However, I was dismissed following concerns about posts made in my private life, on a personal and restricted social media account that was not open to the general public. I reposted a government screenshot regarding illegal immigration





I have genuine concern for my country and feel we should be able to give our opinion on our own private accounts.





There was no evidence that my conduct was affected, and no complaints were ever made about my care





I am now pursuing a legal case on the basis that the way I was treated was not fair and was discriminatory. This case also raises an important question: whether someone should lose their livelihood over opinions expressed privately, in a space that was not intended for public view, and where there was no impact on their professional duties.





This fight is about more than just me. It is about drawing a line — because there are many others working in the NHS and beyond who feel unable to express even lawful opinions in their private lives, for fear of causing offence or facing consequences. No one should feel that their career can be taken away for this.





This is about standing up for fairness, proportionality, and the right to a private life. It is about ensuring that decisions which affect people’s lives so profoundly are made lawfully and without unjust treatment.





My career has gone completely and this is happening to many people! You only get three months to claim unfair dismissal and they are very good at making sure your appeal is more than that time ensuring that you cannot take them to tribunal. This is why so many good people are losing their jobs!





This process is extremely challenging and comes with significant legal costs. The first hearing has cost £15,000. And I now have a five day trial in 2027 for discrimination and we are looking at around £50,000 for that.





I cannot do this alone… I wish I could … I hate asking for anything… I just don’t want to stop now we’ve come to far





I don’t just want to do this for me. I want to do it for everyone that works in the public sector. We deserve our political opinion. It’s our highest held opinion and we are a large majority of the country. It doesn’t mean that we spout our views at work but we should be able to in our own private lives.we should be able to attend protest and matches that we feel strongly about. We are allowed to be worried about our country.





I am asking for support so that I can continue to pursue this case… I will be doing lots of fundraising and talking at events.





I really believe that I can make this change, so please stand with me ❤️





Every donation makes a difference, and your support means more than I can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

🌟 **When Justice Needs a Champion**🌟