Tavistock Discrimination Lawsuit

Goal:
GBP £50,000
Raised:
GBP £11,536
Never give up.
Hi Amy, thank you so much for everything that you're doing to bring sanity back. It takes a lot of courage to do what you've been doing, and I admire you very much. So many people are on your side, wishing you all the best with your case!
Good Luck
Amy, you are very courageous to take on the NHS. What you are doing is very important. Thank-you.
Keep going girl
Every bit of pushback against the nonsense is important.
Good luck and thank you for not caving in when confronted by this discredited rubbish.
Much love to Amy
Good luck with your court case.
Good luck
Well done and keep going.
We are behind you and you will prevail !
Amy, you are fighting for all of us! Thank you!
February 25th, 2024
Dear Donors,
Many of you donated to my legal fund over a year ago or even earlier. Your donations have have made it possible for this case to proceed. I cannot convey how much your support and generosity has meant to me. It has enabled me to carry on when I would have given up – Thank you!
As I have discovered, legal cases are very long, often without much progress. In the last year, the Tavistock have hired a King’s Counsel – the most senior and expensive type of barrister. I want to win this case, so in order to do that I have also instructed my own King’s Counsel to represent me at trial.
A key part of this case is the question as to whether Critical Race Theory can properly form part of the curriculum for training as a health professional. I therefore wish to obtain further expert evidence to prove that it isn’t.
Last Year I had the opportunity to create a documentary about the Tavistock, psychology and ideology. It’s out now to watch on Youtube. It was filmed with New Culture Forum and the title is, “Trans, Racist, and Woke: How Psychology Went Mad.” I am sure it will interest many of you – I hope you enjoy it.
Going forward, I will update you with further developments as we approach trial.
Very best wishes
December 26th, 2022
Dear Donors,
I write to all of you first and foremost to say thank you. This time last year I was tentatively preparing to bring a lawsuit against the Tavistock NHS Foundation Trust, my training organisation as a psychotherapist. Taking legal action was my last line of defence to protect my career after enduring two years of bullying, harassment, discrimination, and victimisation. Despite not having the necessary fees to cover the costs of a court case, I realised that this was too important a fight to back down from. Crowdfunding was my only option, but I had no guarantee that it would be successful. Thanks to the generosity of each and every one of you, I am now able to continue with the legal process.
The very first donations came in January 2022, following a news story about my case. Those initial donations were vital and also gave me confidence that I could raise further funds. At the end of March 2022, my legal team served the Particulars of Claim to the Tavistock. A four month pause to legal proceedings was agreed. During this time I was subject to further bullying, harassment, and victimisation. Attempts were made to destroy my career as both a nurse and a psychotherapist. In response, we amended the Particulars of Claim to include this further damage. This amended Claim was accepted by Central London County Court in December 2022.
During this time I have received so much support. In October 2022, The Bad Law Project helped me to get my story covered by The Telegraph. This was the start of an ongoing media campaign and opened up opportunities to do interviews and podcasts. Many of you donated following my interview with Peter Whittle on New Culture Forum which had over 300,000 views! I also had the pleasure of being joined by Carole Sherwood on GB News. Carole is a psychologist and the author of a new report titled, The Politicisation of Psychology Training Courses in the UK. This report can be found here:
https://save-mental-health.com/training-courses
My case was spoken about by Baroness Claire Fox in the House of Lords. Claire kindly met with me and has been extremely supportive of the case. My MP, Gareth Bacon, has also been very supportive, and is helping me to raise awareness of the campaign. I am now aiming to get the case spoken about in Parliament during Equalities Questions with the Equalities Minister, Kemi Badenoch.
Alongside amazingly generous donations, many of you have kindly taken the time to write to me and share your own experiences, thoughts, offer advice, and support. It has been great interacting with all of you, and I will be in touch further in the new year. We have set up a new email address:
info@StandUpToWoke.com
Please send us a message there to keep in touch, and include your details so we can add you to our mailing list.
Anticipate further announcements in the new year to update you on our progress, and more opportunities for us to #StandUpToWoke together. Please share this message and the links below widely to anyone you think will be interested in joining our movement.
Merry Xmas and Happy New Year, from
Amy and the #StandUpToWoke Campaign team.
Follow us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StandUpToWoke
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@StandUpToWoke
Instagram: https://instagram.com/StandUpToWoke
New Culture Forum interview:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=zQlG1WxfG74
Crowdfund: https://gofundme.com/StandUpToWoke
