Tavistock Discrimination Lawsuit

Welcome to #StandUpToWoke.





I am Amy Gallagher and I am raising funds to take the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust to court for violating the Equality Act 2010.





Your donations will go toward:

1) Legal Fees for the Initial Lawsuit

2) Class Action Lawsuit

3) Application for Judicial Review

4) Initiative to defund public bodies that teach Critical Race Theory

5) Creating a website and brand to #StanduptoWoke and stop Critical Race Theory in education





















Many thanks.





Amy Gallagher.

info@standuptowoke.com