Hope for Rachael Through Faith and Metabolic Care

Rachael is 38 years old—a devoted wife, a stay-at-home mother of four (ages 8, 5, 3, and 10 months), and the center of our home. She was recently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, now present in her bones and lungs.

This is the most difficult trial our family has ever faced. But we are not without hope, and we are not without direction.





Why We’re Taking a Metabolic Approach





Rachael has chosen not to pursue chemotherapy, after deep research, prayer, and personal reflection. Both of her parents underwent standard chemotherapy and died despite treatment—her mother in 2019 from metastatic ovarian cancer, and her father earlier this year from colorectal cancer. Those experiences shaped her understanding of what she believes is the right path for her.





We are pursuing a metabolic treatment strategy, informed by the work of scientists and clinicians such as Dr. Thomas Seyfried and Dr. Nasha Winters, who argue that cancer is fundamentally a disease of broken cellular energy metabolism.





To ensure Rachael’s care is medically grounded and properly supervised, we are establishing care with Meakin Metabolic Care, led by Dr. Charles J. Meakin, MD, MHA, MS—a recognized leader in metabolic oncology.





Who Is Dr. Meakin?





Dr. Meakin brings 35 years of oncology experience, including:





Former Medical Director of CaroMont Cancer Center in Charlotte, NC

Residency training in Radiation Oncology at Stanford University Hospital

Principal investigator experience in multiple national oncology research groups (RTOG, SWOG, NSABP)

A background in nutrition, metabolic therapies, lifestyle medicine, and integrative approaches

Licensed to practice in 45 states, with an impeccable professional record





What the Funds Will Support (12-Week Program)





Prescription Metabolic Therapies: $2,100

These medications target cancer’s metabolic vulnerabilities. They are used off-label and are not covered by insurance.





High-Dose IV Vitamin C: $6,500

Used to increase oxidative pressure on cancer cells, improve immune function, and support metabolic and mitochondrial recovery.





Methylene Blue Injections: $4,100

Methylene blue influences mitochondrial efficiency, cellular oxygen handling, and energy production pathways. In metabolic oncology, this may help shift cancer cells away from their preferred fuel sources.





Small Home Sauna: Approx. $9,300 (unit + installation)

Because Rachael’s bone pain limits her ability to exercise, a sauna is vital for cardiovascular conditioning, heat shock protein activation, circulatory support, detoxification, and daily metabolic stimulation. A home unit ensures consistent access and dramatically lowers long-term cost.





The Personal Burden and Why We Need Help





As Rachael’s pain has increased, she has become unable to manage the daily responsibilities of raising and homeschooling our four children. I am working full-time while taking on as much as I can at home and coordinating her care, but much of the day-to-day support has come from the incredible friends and family who have stepped in around us.





They have been here during the day to cook meals, clean, play with the kids, and help with homeschooling so Rachael is never alone and the children’s routine stays as stable as possible. Their support has been a tremendous blessing, but the overall load—emotionally, physically, and financially—remains heavy.





Metabolic therapy is comprehensive by design, and while it relies on many natural, physiologically grounded principles, it requires significant resources. Beyond the core therapies listed above, there are several additional expenses that meaningfully affect Rachael’s care:





Therapeutic Nutrition (Methionine-Restricted + Ketogenic Diet)

To support her metabolic program, Rachael will follow both a methionine-restricted diet and a ketogenic diet. Cancer depends heavily on glucose and methionine for growth. Research from Dr. Thomas Seyfried, Dr. Valter Longo, and others shows that simultaneously restricting these fuels places metabolic pressure on cancer cells while supporting normal cells. These diets require specialty foods and supplements and significantly increase grocery costs.





Lymphatic Support for Edema

Rachael has swelling in her right arm due to lymphatic stagnation caused by blocked lymph nodes. Because her bone pain prevents her from using her rebounder, we are exploring alternatives such as a vibration plate and other non-impact lymphatic tools that can safely encourage drainage and reduce pain.





Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT)

HBOT may become an important part of her plan. It raises tissue oxygen levels, creating an environment where cancer cells struggle and metabolic therapies become more effective. Because pricing varies widely, we need the flexibility to incorporate HBOT as needed.





Additional Ongoing Expenses

There are also many necessary but non-covered costs that accumulate quickly, including lab work and scans, supplements, high-frequency travel for appointments, medical supplies, home comfort adjustments, and unforeseen medical expenses. All of these contribute significantly to the real cost of her care.





Our Faith and Our Hope





We believe firmly in the God who heals (Exodus 15:26). Rachael has been anointed according to the instructions in James 5, and we trust God’s promise that He will intervene. We also believe that when we bring our bodies into harmony with God’s laws of health, they function as He intended—not by “healing themselves,” but by operating according to His original design, a design that does not include cancer. This is one of the reasons the metabolic approach resonates with Rachael. Traditional treatments focus on aggressively killing cancer cells, but they do not address the root cause. The metabolic approach aims to restore the body toward a state of homeostasis, working with how God created the body to function rather than overwhelming it.





Our prayer is simple and earnest: that Rachael will live, that she will raise our children, and that her healing will glorify God. We are trusting Him to meet us as we step forward in faith and responsible action.





How You Can Help





Your support—financial, spiritual, or simply through encouragement—means the world to us.





You can help by donating toward Rachael’s treatment fund, sharing this campaign with others, praying for Rachael and for our family, and sending messages that she can read on the difficult days. Every contribution is received with gratitude and humility.





Thank You





Thank you for standing with us. Thank you for praying. Thank you for helping give Rachael the best possible chance—medically, metabolically, and spiritually.





With love and gratitude,





Alex and Rachael