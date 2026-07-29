Standing Woth Xanadu Through Her Recovery

What would you do to help your child, no matter their age ?

I don't want to appear as someone that begs for money but I am starting this Give Send Go for my daughter, Xanadu ( Cadie) because she now has no health insurance to continue her outpatient care. She completed her 6 weeks of alcohol rehabilitation but was supposed to continue with outpatient care. As her mom I don't know what else to do. Her dad and I are not in a position to help with the expense of health insurance and we are very concerned about her.

She recently started working a few hours a day at a flower shop.

She isn't making a lot of money but it is helping with her gas so she doesn't miss a single AA meeting. She doesn't mind if people know what she is dealing with. She

is determined to change her life.





Please consider donating to help

our daughter . We just want to help her get back on her feet but without her outpatient care it is going to be a struggle.

She is a wonderful young lady. She always treats us and others with respect and kindness.

I cannot express the gratitude I have for any help she can get.

Thank you,

Barbara and Anthony Halbert



