Standing With Ubaldo and His Family

For nearly 10 months, Ubaldo Herrera-Hernandez has remained in immigration detention while continuing to fight his case through the legal system.





Ubaldo is a husband, father, minister, and deeply loved member of his church community. He and his wife are raising two U.S. citizen children, and throughout this difficult season, their greatest concern has remained the well-being of their boys and keeping their family spiritually and emotionally strong.





Despite having no criminal history and overwhelming community support, Ubaldo continues to face prolonged detention while his appeals move through the courts. His church and legal team have worked tirelessly to ensure he receives strong legal representation and due process throughout every stage of this fight.





At this time, Ubaldo’s immigration appeal remains active before the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA). Additional federal legal options are also being carefully evaluated by counsel following recent developments in his detention and transfer.





Every penny raised will go toward:

ongoing legal representation and appellate litigation travel and attorney visitation expenses communication costs with detention facilities support for his wife and children during this prolonged separation





Funds will be managed with guidance from trusted individuals from his church family and used exclusively for legal, travel, communication, and family support needs related to Ubaldo’s ongoing case.





Throughout his detention, Ubaldo has continued ministering to others around him through Bible studies and encouragement to fellow detainees. Even in the middle of uncertainty, his faith and desire to serve others have remained constant.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Ubaldo, his wife, their children, their attorneys, and everyone walking through this difficult journey with them.

Thank you for supporting this family during an incredibly difficult season.