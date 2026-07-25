Standing with Tina, Johnny & Family

Tina, Johnny, and their family have been deeply affected by the recent Colorado wildfire and are walking through an incredibly difficult season. During times like these, it is hard to know exactly what lies ahead, but one thing is certain, they should not have to face it alone.





This GiveSendGo has been created to come alongside their family with love, prayers, and support as they navigate the days ahead. Every gift, no matter the size, will help ease the burden and remind them that they are surrounded by a community that cares.





If you are able, please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Most of all, we ask for your continued prayers for Tina, Johnny, and their family as they take each day one step at a time.