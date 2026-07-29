Standing with the Murray Family

Many people spend their lives making a difference in the lives of others and Jim Murray is one of those people.





Jim is a devoted husband, an incredible father to three amazing children, a coach, mentor, and friend to countless families in our community. Whether he was coaching his daughter on the softball field, helping lead his son's baseball team, or cheering on kids from the sidelines, Jim always showed up with a smile, encouragement, and a willingness to help





To know Jim is to know someone who never wanted a child to go without. He was the dad making sure every kid had a ride to practice, a snack after a game, or someone in their corner when they needed support. Between games, you could find him playing with the kids, making them laugh, and creating memories that will last a lifetime. He had a unique way of making every child feel important and reminding them to dream big while knowing he would walk beside them every step of the way.





Recently, Jim underwent what was expected to be a routine surgery. Tragically, complications led to a massive stroke, turning an ordinary procedure into an unimaginable medical crisis. In an instant, life changed for Jim, his wife, and their children.





As they navigate the uncertainty ahead, the Murray family is facing mounting medical expenses, lost income, and the many unexpected costs that come with a life-altering medical emergency. While the future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: this family should not have to face this burden alone.





If Jim has ever impacted your child, encouraged your family, offered a helping hand, or simply made your day brighter, we ask that you consider supporting the Murray family during this incredibly difficult time. Every donation, prayer, share, and kind word means more than you know.





Let's come together for a man who has spent so much of his life showing up for others. Now it's our turn to show up for him and his family.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity.