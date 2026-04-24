Standing with the Mitchem Family

Over the past several months, our family has been walking through an unexpected and difficult health journey. Most of you know the previous pain and uncertainty the last 3 years have brought, and I never expected this to be the next part of our story.





I have been dealing with serious blood and bone marrow complications that have required ongoing testing, hospital care, specialist visits, and multiple procedures. Because of the severity and complexity of what’s going on, we are now traveling to Mayo Clinic for further evaluation and treatment planning. 🤍





This season has brought emotional, physical, and financial strain to our family. I have missed a lot of time at work, and between medical bills, travel expenses, lodging, and lost income, the burden has become overwhelming while we are still trying to regain stability from our previous losses.





We are trusting God one step at a time and believing for wisdom, answers, healing, and provision.





If you feel led to support our family through prayer, sharing this post, or giving financially, we would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness helps relieve some of the pressure as we navigate the weeks/months ahead.





More than anything, we ask for prayer. We are desperate for clear answers, strength for our family, peace through the uncertainty, and for God to be glorified in this situation.





Thank you for standing with us during this time. Your support means so much to us. It’s been quite a journey, and we know God isn’t finished working all of this for His good. We truly appreciate every prayer, message, and act of support more than words can say.



