Standing With The Mathenia Family Through Cancer

There are seasons in life when even the strongest families need help carrying the burden. Jessica and her husband are raising five young children and have faithfully built their lives around serving their family, loving others, and trusting the Lord through different circumstances. Jessica is a full-time homeschooling mother who has poured countless hours into not only caring for her children but also encouraging many friends, supporting those in need, and faithfully serving those around her.





Currently, she is facing the greatest challenge of her life.





Jessica has been battling with breast cancer that appears to be aggressive and spreading. As she undergoes natural treatment, which is not covered by insurance, the financial burden on their family has become overwhelming. Despite her husband's full-time employment and their efforts to responsibly manage expenses, the costs continue to mount.





Currently, their out-of-pocket medical expenses are approximately $1,000 per week, and they are exploring an additional treatment option that could become very expensive. At the same time, they are making the difficult decision to move out of their home and into another family's house so they can use the equity from their home to help cover medical bills and other outstanding expenses.

This is a family that has always sought to help others rather than ask for help themselves.





They are generous, compassionate, and deeply committed to their faith. Jessica, in particular, has been a source of encouragement and hope to countless people over the years. Many have experienced her kindness, her prayers, and her willingness to walk alongside others during difficult times.





Now it is our opportunity to walk alongside them.





Your gift will help relieve the burden of medical expenses, household bills, and treatment costs so that Jessica and her family can focus on what matters most: fighting this disease, caring for their children, and trusting God one day at a time.





Whether you can give financially or simply share this campaign and pray for Jessica and her family, every act of support is appreciated.





"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2