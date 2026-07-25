GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Standing With The Mathenia Family Through Cancer

Goal$100,000 USD
Raised$25,215 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Douglas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dustin Mathenia

Standing With The Mathenia Family Through Cancer

There are seasons in life when even the strongest families need help carrying the burden. Jessica and her husband are raising five young children and have faithfully built their lives around serving their family, loving others, and trusting the Lord through different circumstances. Jessica is a full-time homeschooling mother who has poured countless hours into not only caring for her children but also encouraging many friends, supporting those in need, and faithfully serving those around her.


Currently, she is facing the greatest challenge of her life.


Jessica has been battling with breast cancer that appears to be aggressive and spreading. As she undergoes natural treatment, which is not covered by insurance, the financial burden on their family has become overwhelming. Despite her husband's full-time employment and their efforts to responsibly manage expenses, the costs continue to mount.


Currently, their out-of-pocket medical expenses are approximately $1,000 per week, and they are exploring an additional treatment option that could become very expensive. At the same time, they are making the difficult decision to move out of their home and into another family's house so they can use the equity from their home to help cover medical bills and other outstanding expenses.

This is a family that has always sought to help others rather than ask for help themselves.


They are generous, compassionate, and deeply committed to their faith. Jessica, in particular, has been a source of encouragement and hope to countless people over the years. Many have experienced her kindness, her prayers, and her willingness to walk alongside others during difficult times.


Now it is our opportunity to walk alongside them.


Your gift will help relieve the burden of medical expenses, household bills, and treatment costs so that Jessica and her family can focus on what matters most: fighting this disease, caring for their children, and trusting God one day at a time.


Whether you can give financially or simply share this campaign and pray for Jessica and her family, every act of support is appreciated.


"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve