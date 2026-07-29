Standing with the Floyds

As you may know, Catherine Floyd is on a healing journey and is battling a rare plasma cell disorder closely related to Multiple Myeloma. Although it hasn’t been labeled as full Myeloma, it behaves similarly enough that her medical team is treating it with the same Chemotherapy protocols to protect her body and prevent further damage to her kidneys and heart.





Several months ago she underwent the first plan of treatments and unfortunately that resulted in her needing to get more aggressive. So, April 14th she began 4 more months of aggressive Chemotherapy to knock this out once and for all, in the Name of Jesus! Following this, doctors are preparing her for a Stem Cell transplant—an incredibly demanding process that will deeply impact her family’s daily life. We are asking you to stand with them in prayer, believing for a miracle and complete healing. At this time, they do not feel that the Lord is leading them to move forward with the transplant and they are trusting Him fully for guidance and healing.





Tom and Catherine want it to be known that while doctors say her physical body is sick, her spirit is full of joy. She is doing well, standing strong and is not giving in to fear or anxiety—the JOY of the Lord is her strength (Nehemiah 8:10) and His JOY brings HEALING and LIFE to her bones (Proverbs 17:22).





We felt led to launch this effort to relieve Catherine from the need or pressure to work during the next several months. To give her body time to rest, heal and function without stress. The family deeply appreciates your prayer and agreement for complete healing and restoration in Catherine’s body and is standing on the Word of God wholeheartedly.





The Floyds are the FIRST people to jump in and help anyone at any time with any need. They are a generous family and we believe it is their turn to receive that same blessing from all of us who love them deeply.





Our goal is to exceed $25,000. Let’s watch what God will do with great expectation.





Danny & Shuie Altizer