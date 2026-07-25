Standing with the Andrianjafy Family

Dear Friends,

If you're taking the time to read this, thank you. It truly means a lot to our family.

For more than 20 years, Hianja and I have had the privilege of serving as missionaries with Youth With A Mission (YWAM). God has taken us on an incredible journey from Madagascar to the United States, and throughout that journey He has been faithful every step of the way.

Today, we serve at YWAM Chico, where I have the privilege of leading the ministry. Every day we have the opportunity to disciple students, mentor leaders, partner with churches, serve our local community, and help send missionaries to the nations. We truly believe this is where God has called us, and it is a joy to serve Him together as a family.

Like many missionary families, we don't receive a traditional salary. Our ministry is made possible through the generosity of individuals, churches, and friends who believe in what God is doing and choose to partner with us through prayer and financial support. We are incredibly grateful for every person who has walked this journey with us.

Over the past two years, however, several of our faithful supporters have completed their season of giving. Some retired, some experienced changes in their own circumstances, and others felt led in different directions. We completely understand, and we are thankful for the years they stood with us. Since then, we have been working to build new partnerships, but we have not yet recovered the monthly support we lost.

Even with those changes, God has continued to provide. We have adjusted our budget, delayed purchases, and done our best to live wisely with what He has entrusted to us.

Recently, though, we were hit with several unexpected expenses all at once.

Our family vehicle, which we rely on every day for ministry, meetings, airport pickups, church visits, student transportation, and family life, needed major repairs. Around the same time, we also had significant orthodontic expenses for our daughters. These weren't expenses we could postpone, and together they stretched us beyond what our current budget could handle.

Because of these unexpected costs, we are now carrying approximately $3,750 in debt related to those expenses, and we have also fallen $959 behind in our YWAM staff fees.

Our goal is to raise $5,000 to cover these unexpected expenses, catch up on our staff fees, and help us move forward without this financial burden hanging over our family.

I'll be honest, asking for help like this is not easy for me.

I would much rather be the one encouraging and helping others than asking for help myself. But over the years, I've also learned that the Body of Christ was never meant to function alone. Sometimes we are the ones who give, and sometimes we need to humbly receive. This is one of those seasons for our family.

If God puts it on your heart to give, thank you. Your generosity won't just help pay bills; it will help lift a burden from our family so we can continue giving our energy and attention to the ministry God has entrusted to us.

If you're not in a position to give, we completely understand. Your prayers mean just as much to us. Please pray that God will continue providing for our family, open doors for new ministry partners, and give us wisdom as we steward every resource He places in our hands.

And if you know someone who has been blessed by our ministry or has a heart for missions, we would be grateful if you shared this page with them.

Thank you for believing in our family. Thank you for praying for us, encouraging us, and standing with us through the years. We have seen God's faithfulness too many times to doubt Him now. We believe this is simply another chapter in the story He is writing, and we trust He will continue to provide, just as He always has.

With grateful hearts,

The Andrianjafy Family

*"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19