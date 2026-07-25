Stand with the Alite Family During Difficult Times

Our family is facing one of the most difficult chapters of our lives.

As many of you know, our father, husband, and grandfather has always meant far more to us than any headline. To our family, he has been the person we could rely on, the one who encouraged others to make better choices, supported people in need, and gave his time to helping those looking for a second chance.

He also stepped up when tragedy struck our own family, helping care for and support his late daughter’s son with love, guidance, and stability. Family has always come first to him.

Today, our family is dealing with overwhelming financial strain and many unexpected expenses while navigating an incredibly difficult situation. The emotional toll has been immense, and the financial burden has quickly become more than we can manage alone.

We’re not asking anyone to take sides. We simply ask that, if you’ve known my father personally, been impacted by his kindness, or want to support our family during this challenging time, you consider making a donation or sharing this fundraiser with others.

Every contribution—no matter the amount—will help ease the burden on our family and allow us to focus on supporting one another through the days ahead.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity. Your support means more to us than words can express.



